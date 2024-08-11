Digital crackdown to be investigated: Nahid

“People who were involved in the digital crackdown will be held responsible and the investigation will be launched today,” he said while talking to the media at the secretariat this morning (11 August). 

Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected
According to Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology adviser Nahid Islam, internet access is a human right, and the limited or no internet during the recent movement will be investigated. 

"People who were involved in the digital crackdown will be held responsible and the investigation will be launched today," he said while talking to the media at the secretariat this morning (11 August). 

"The youth is capable of leading the ICT revolution and his government will work to ensure opportunities for them," he declared.

