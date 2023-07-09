Digging of a two kilometre canal aids marginal farmers in Jashore

The digging of a two kilometre canal in Jashore's Sharsha upazila is facilitating marginal farmers of two villages in the area in irrigation of lands.

The Bhowtar canal located in Sharsha and Swarupdah mouza was of no use to the farmers for more than 50 years due to the lack of navigability of the canal.

After the initiative of the local UP chairman, a two-kilometre canal was dug for the purpose of socio-economic development under the Local Government Engineering Department's pond and canal development project at a cost of Tk1 crore.

Sharsha UP Chairman Kabir Uddin Ahmed Tota said, "At present, due to the digging of the canal, marginal farmers are getting the benefit in cultivating various types of crops and vegetables on both sides of the canal."