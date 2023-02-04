Differently-abled job candidates seek help of National Human Rights Commission

Differently-abled job candidates, who faced discrimination in government primary school recruitment, sought the help of National Human Rights Commission Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed at his office in Dhaka on Thursday (2 February).

Kamal Hossain Piyas, one of the disabled job seekers, told the commission chairman that the government primary school recruitment results were published on 14 December, 2020 and 37,574 candidates were selected for the post of assistant teacher.

"Although there are quotas for women and dependents in this recruitment, no quota has been kept for the disabled," he said.

Sajjad Hossain Saju, another job seeker, said that the constitution of Bangladesh mentions that the state can take special measures for backward communities like the disabled.

In such a situation, they demanded to provide employment opportunities under the disabled quota.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed listened to them with great sympathy, lamented their plight and condoled with them. He said that the commission expects that the disabled should not be discriminated against and should not suffer in any way.

The chairman assured them that the commission would take appropriate action on their complaints.