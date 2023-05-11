Didarul Alam made personal secretary to President

Joint Secretary of the Local Government Division M Didarul Alam has been appointed as personal secretary to President M Shahabuddin.

"M Didarul Alam, joint secretary of Local Government Division, has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to President M Shahabuddin according to his willingness," said a gazette notification, issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday (11 May).

The appointment would be effective as long as the president would remain in office or M Didarul Alam would willingly remain in this post, it added.