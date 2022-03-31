Diarrhoeal disease rising in Chattogram due to changing weather 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:10 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A rise in diarrhoeal diseases, especially in children, has been reported in Chattogram city hospitals due to a change in weather, with high temperatures prevailing here in the past few days. 

Hospital sources said in four major Chattogram hospitals, 67 diarrhoea patients were admitted till Wednesday, where the hospitals did not have any diarrhoea patients even a week ago. 

Physicians said everyone from children to the elderly are now suffering from diarrhoea due to the scorching heat of March. Some diarrhoea patients are admitted to hospitals but most are receiving treatment at home.

Some 10 children with diarrhoea were admitted to the Children's Ward at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, while nine diarrhoea patients were undergoing treatment at the medicine ward till Wednesday.  Both the wards did not report any diarrhoea patients a week ago. 

Dr Jagadish Chandra Das, head of the Pediatric Health Department at CMCH, said seven to 10 diarrhoea patients are now being treated at their outdoor facility which is normal during seasonal change in weather. Situations like Dhaka have not yet arisen in Chattogram.

However, 40 patients have been admitted to the Diarrhoea Ward of the Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital. Four patients each were also undergoing treatment at Chattogram General Hospital and the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in Fouzdarhat.   

Dr Fahim Hasan Reza of the Department of Pediatrics at Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital said the number of diarrhoea patients has increased recently with the 40 patients admitted to two wards.  Many patients are also undergoing treatment at doctors' private chambers. 

As diarrhoeal disease rises at this time, all have to be aware about it, said BITID hospital's associate professor (medicine), Dr Mamunur Rashid. 

To prevent diarrhoeal diseases, health experts issue advice to the general public to take extra preventive measures including having pure drinking water, washing hands frequently, and avoiding uncovered street foods.

