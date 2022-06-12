Diarrhoea outbreak kills two in remote Thanchi area

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 08:57 pm

Local UP member claimed four people have died and about 60 people among the ethnic minority have also been affected till Sunday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

People living in several remote areas under Thanchi upazila of Bandarban are facing a health emergency as an increasing number of diarrhoea cases are being reported.

According to elected local representative, at least four people have died suffering from the water-borne disease.

About 60 people among the ethnic minority have also been affected till Sunday (12 June).

The disease has spread in the remote mountains of Thanchi upazila where hospitals and emergency medical services are inaccessible as the areas are not connected by roads. The only way to go to Thanchi upazila health complex is hours-long dangerous river ways.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bandarban district Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Nihar Ranjan Nandi said "at least two patients have died. Four medical teams have been sent to the areas with sufficient medicine and saline."

The Business Standard talked to Mangchong Mro, a member of ward-6 of Remakri Union Parishad. He claimed four people have died and the disease spread across local neighborhoods . 

"Many patients who could take medicines from Bara Madak Bazar are now recovering. But the market is facing a shortage of medicine and saline," he added.

Health and Family Planning Officer of Thanchi Upazila Health Complex Dr Md Wahiduzzaman confiremed at least 60 people have been affected by the water-borne disease.

"We are facing trouble with getting information as the areas are remote and out of reach. The Health Complex, elected local representatives and BGB members are working together to bring the disease under control. A team with necessary medicines was sent to the affected areas on Saturday," he told The Business Standard.

Dr Md Wahiduzzaman said that a lack of clean drinking water is the main reason behind the diarrhoea outbreak.

Remakri Union Parishad Chairman Mui Shwe Thoai Marma said, "People of these remote areas are suffering from malaria amidst the diarrhoea outbreak. We are trying our best to bring the situation under control."

