Diarrhoea outbreak in Ctg as frequent flooding contaminate water

High tide flooding – which occurs more frequently during the monsoon – has contaminated the water in different areas of Chattogram, causing an outbreak of diarrhoea there.

A research team from Dhaka's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has recently tested the water in those areas and found cholera germs in it.

In another test at the Chittagong University lab, the presence of Coliform bacteria was detected in the deep tube-well water supplied by Chattogram Wasa.

The problem has arisen as salt water contaminated the groundwater in coastal areas during the high tide flooding, said experts.

The outbreak of diarrhoea is especially severe in Halishahar, EPZ, Saltgola Crossing and surrounding areas in Chattogram city as high tide submerges these areas more frequently.

In the last four days, 193 patients were treated for cholera and diarrhoea at the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Chattogram.

On Friday, 47 patients were treated at the hospital. Besides, more patients suffering from the same problem were getting treatment in private hospitals and at home, Dr Md Mamunur Rashid, an assistant professor at BITID, told The Business Standard.

Locals said that various types of water-borne diseases spread in those areas after the tide recedes. Earlier, in April and May too, the lower areas of Chattogram were submerged in high tide.

High cholera infection rate in Chattogram

A research team from the IEDCR in Dhaka visited the coastal areas of Chattogram on 12 August to investigate the cause of the waterborne disease outbreak.

The researchers found cholera germs in the samples, including water collected from the diarrhoea patients' houses, Dr Shakil Ahmed, head of the BITID lab, told TBS.

He said the prevalence of diarrhoea has increased as saline water contaminated the tap water in Halishahar and EPZ areas of the city. The victims told him that high tides regularly inundate those areas even if there is no rain.

Cholera germs were found in 17 out of 38 or 45% of the patients undergoing treatment at BITID, said Dr Shakil Ahmed.

BITID Associate Professor Dr Md Mamunur Rashid said, "Most of the patients coming to the hospital are from coastal areas. The bacteria of cholera (Vibrio cholerae) usually live in saltwater."

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Elias Chowdhury told TBS, "None of the patients are in a critical condition. Diarrhoea outbreaks have been frequent in those areas for the past few years. More research is needed to know the real reason behind it."

Coliform bacteria in Chattogram Wasa water

The presence of Coliform bacteria, which causes diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis, has been detected in the deep tubewell water supplied by Chattogram Wasa.

Responding to a writ on 6 March this year, the High Court ordered the formation of a four-member committee to test Chattogram Wasa's water.

Following the order, water samples from 24 areas in the city were tested in labs at the microbiology department at Chittagong University, the Bangladesh Council of Science and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and the Department of Environment from 13 June this year. Among them, the Chittagong University lab found coliform bacteria in the water samples.

Due to the rise in sea level, Agrabad, CDA residential area, Halishahar, EPZ, East Bakalia, South Bakalia, Sholokbahar, Muradpur, Bahaduraghat and Saltgola Crossing area are regularly inundated in high tide, said experts.

According to a Public Works Department survey, the water level has increased from 0.5-2.5 metre in 18% areas of Chattogram city due to an effect of sea level rise. This has been affecting about 69% of the neighbourhoods in the city at various times.