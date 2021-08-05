Diana Ansarey becomes first Bangladeshi to present paper at WSC 

Assistant Professor of ASA University Bangladesh Diana Ansarey became the first Bangladeshi to have presented a paper at the World Shakespeare Conference (WSC) held on 18-24 July.

She presented the paper titled "The Evolution of Political Shakespeare in Bangladesh" at the 11th conference organized by Singapore National University this year.

The paper looked at the different political moments of Bangladesh by analyzing similarities between events and parallel characters in adapted Shakespeare plays in post-independent Bangladesh.

Hence, focusing on intercultural productions (1983-2018) such as Macbeth (1982) directed by Christopher Sandford, GonoNayok (1992), an adaptation of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar (1599)and Hamlet (2017 ) directed by Ataur Rahman, Darpan(1991) adapted and directed by Aly Zake, an adaptation of Hamlet (1600), and Macbeth (2018) directed by IshrafilShaheen from Dhaka University.

The panel "Shakespeare and the political Circuits of Asia" - chaired by the renowned author of Professor Minami Ryuta from Tokyo Keizai University, Japan - examined how Shakespeare reverberates within specific political moments of selected Asian nations: Bangladesh 1983-2018, South Korea in the 1980s-2000s, and Malaysia in the new millennium.

Other presenters included Dr Kok Sumei who presented "Shakespeare and Malaysia's General Elections" from the University of Malaya and Dr Choi Young-joo presented a paper on "Political Hamlets in Korea from the 1980s till 2000s" from the Korean National University of Arts, South Korea.

Diana Ansarey is currently pursuing her post-graduate education at the University of Malaya.