Diana Ansarey becomes first Bangladeshi to present paper at WSC 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:14 pm

Diana Ansarey becomes first Bangladeshi to present paper at WSC 

The paper looked at the different political moments of Bangladesh by analyzing similarities between events and parallel characters in adapted Shakespeare plays in post-independent Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:14 pm
Diana Ansarey. Photo: Collected
Diana Ansarey. Photo: Collected

Assistant Professor of ASA University Bangladesh Diana Ansarey became the first Bangladeshi to have presented a paper at the World Shakespeare Conference (WSC) held on 18-24 July.

She presented the paper titled "The Evolution of Political Shakespeare in Bangladesh" at the 11th conference organized by Singapore National University this year.

The paper looked at the different political moments of Bangladesh by analyzing similarities between events and parallel characters in adapted Shakespeare plays in post-independent Bangladesh.

Hence, focusing on intercultural productions (1983-2018) such as Macbeth (1982) directed by Christopher Sandford, GonoNayok (1992), an adaptation of  Shakespeare's Julius Caesar (1599)and Hamlet (2017 ) directed by Ataur Rahman, Darpan(1991) adapted and directed by Aly Zake, an adaptation of Hamlet (1600), and Macbeth (2018)  directed by IshrafilShaheen from Dhaka University.

The panel "Shakespeare and the political Circuits of Asia" - chaired by the renowned author of Professor Minami Ryuta from Tokyo Keizai University, Japan - examined how Shakespeare reverberates within specific political moments of selected Asian nations: Bangladesh 1983-2018, South Korea in the 1980s-2000s, and Malaysia in the new millennium.

Other presenters included Dr Kok Sumei who presented "Shakespeare and Malaysia's General Elections" from the University of Malaya and Dr Choi Young-joo presented a paper on "Political Hamlets in Korea from the 1980s till 2000s" from the Korean National University of Arts, South Korea.

Diana Ansarey is currently pursuing her post-graduate education at the University of Malaya.

Diana Ansarey / World Shakespeare Conference (WSC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

23h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

23h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house