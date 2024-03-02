Diamond World launches world-class Jewelry showroom in Gulshan

The Diamond World, the country's leading jewelry company, has launched a state-of-the-art jewelry showroom named "The Signature" in Gulshan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman inaugurated the showroom on Friday (1 March).

Representatives of various sectors including former FBCCI President Jasim Uddin and Abdul Awal Mintu, Square Group Chairman Swapan Chowdhury, Ekatar TV Managing Director Mozammel Babu and Diamond World Managing Director Dilip Kumar Agarwala and Sabita Agarwala were present.

Inaugurating the showroom, Salman F Rahman said, "There are many opportunities to work in the jewelry sector in our country. Not only for the market of our country, but there is also an opportunity to export abroad. I will request Diamond World to export as well."

Dilip Kumar Agarwala said, "We have managed to make 32 outlets in a short time. The overwhelming response, trust and confidence of customers has brought us this far. We have two factories. We are the first to export rough diamond cutting.

"It will be easier for us to export gold raw material through gold refinery. I believe, in the future, the jewelery sector will make a good contribution to the country's GDP."