Diamond World launches world-class Jewelry showroom in Gulshan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:14 pm

Related News

Diamond World launches world-class Jewelry showroom in Gulshan

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:14 pm
Diamond World launches world-class Jewelry showroom in Gulshan

The Diamond World, the country's leading jewelry company, has launched a state-of-the-art jewelry showroom named "The Signature" in Gulshan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman inaugurated the showroom on Friday (1 March). 

Representatives of various sectors including former FBCCI President Jasim Uddin and Abdul Awal Mintu, Square Group Chairman Swapan Chowdhury, Ekatar TV Managing Director Mozammel Babu and Diamond World Managing Director Dilip Kumar Agarwala and Sabita Agarwala were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inaugurating the showroom, Salman F Rahman said, "There are many opportunities to work in the jewelry sector in our country. Not only for the market of our country, but there is also an opportunity to export abroad. I will request Diamond World to export as well."

Dilip Kumar Agarwala said, "We have managed to make 32 outlets in a short time. The overwhelming response, trust and confidence of customers has brought us this far. We have two factories. We are the first to export rough diamond cutting.

"It will be easier for us to export gold raw material through gold refinery. I believe, in the future, the jewelery sector will make a good contribution to the country's GDP."

Diamond World / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

1d | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

1h | Videos
Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

3h | Videos
New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

4h | Videos
BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

2h | Videos