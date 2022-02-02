Dialysis resumes at NIKDU after assurance to pay arrears in two days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 04:13 pm

Dialysis resumes at NIKDU after assurance to pay arrears in two days

Earlier today, Sandor suddenly stopped the dialysis service as part of a recovery strategy of arrears worth Tk23 crore for their services at Nikdu and Chattogram hospital

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The dialysis service at the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology (Nikdu) has resumed after Sandor, the Indian company in charge of running the service, was assured that the arrears would be paid within the next two or three days.

"The service resumed after 2:30pm today after we informed Sandor that they will get the outstanding payment within a couple of days, the disbursement of which was already underway," Nikdu Director Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Indian company Sandor has been providing dialysis to patients at the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology Hospital since 27 January 2017 through a public-private partnership (PPP) project run by the health services division.

Earlier today, Sandor suddenly stopped the dialysis service as part of a recovery strategy of arrears worth Tk23 crore for their services at Nikdu and Chattogram hospital.

Following this, patients blocked Mirpur road on Wednesday morning.

"The government has plans to establish a ten-bed dialysis centre in each of the eight divisional cities," said Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman hoping that this will reduce the sufferings of patients as well as the pressure on Nikdu.

Some 200 people receive dialysis service at the the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology every day. The institute provides the service to poor patients for only Tk400, while the remaining cost is covered by government subsidies.

