Dhanmondi Lake, surrounding areas to remain closed every Wednesday

Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Olid ebna shah

The Dhanmondi Lake and its surrounding areas will remain closed every Wednesday from now on for cleaning activities, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (14 February).

"On Wednesdays, the entire area surrounding Dhanmondi Lake will remain closed. All business activities in the area will be suspended on this day. Our focus on Wednesdays will be dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness and pristine condition of Dhanmondi Lake," Taposh said while talking to media after taking part in a special cleanliness campaign in Dhanmondi Lake.

This effort aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the lake area to make it a beautiful and green space for everyone to enjoy from Thursday onwards, said the mayor.

"We would like to give specific instructions that no street vendors occupy this area. All eateries within the vicinity must cease their kitchen operations by 9:30pm. No food orders can be accepted or served after this time. For restaurants situated outdoors, such as Panshi and Sampan, their kitchens are expected to close operations by 10:30pm," Taposh also said.

He also mentioned that the city corporation is taking gradual steps to make Dhanmondi Lake more beautiful and appealing.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka-10 MP Ferdous Ahmed said, "We aim to express our love for the people of Dhanmondi in a tidy manner. This initiative [cleanliness campaign] began today and is committed to lasting for at least the next five years."

A total of 170 cleaning workers participated in the special cleaning drive in Dhanmondi Lake today.