Dhanmondi 27 another battle ground for ‘BCL’ who swoop on students

A screengrab of the scenes unfolding in Dhanmondi-27

Alleged Chhatra League activists have descended on the streets of Dhanmondi-27, unleashing a series of attack on student protesters.

These protesters, mostly college and school students, have dispersed to the nearby areas, seeking shelter.

In the meantime, police are also firing tear gas shells at the protesters.

Quota reform protesters have been in Dhanmondi-27 since morning, engaging in clashes with police and alleged BCL activists.

Locals have been sending video updates to The Business Standard showing the unfolding violence.