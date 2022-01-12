Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 3 people asked to appear in court

The marine court has directed police to produce the master, the driver of launch MV Farhan-6 and the driver of the trawler, before the court over the trawler capsize incident at Dharmaganj in Buriganga that took place on 5 January.

Chief Inspector of the Department of Shipping Md Shafiqur Rahman filed a case against the two vessels in the marine court today (12 January).

Marine Court Judge Zainab Begum took the case into cognisance and ordered MV Farhan-6 master Md Kamrul Hasan, engine director (driver) Md Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan and trawler driver Md Jasim Mollah to appear in court on 31 January.

Following the accident, the naval police seized the launch MV Farhan-6, owned by Barisal-3 MP Golam Kibria, from its own dockyard in Kaliganj area of Dhaka. The master of the launch, the driver and the driver of the trawler have been arrested.

Following the law, the Department of Shipping will suspend the registration-fitness certificate and driver's certificate of the two vessels.

If convicted in the case, the judge can also revoke these certificates, Prothom Alo cited Public Prosecutor Bellal Hossain as saying.

According to the preliminary complaint of the case, on the afternoon of 4 January, MV Farhan-6 passenger launch left for Dhaka from Betua Ghat in Charfesson upazila of Bhola with about 200 passengers.

On the way, one of its engines broke down. With one engine running, amid the thick fog, the launch started approaching Dhaka.

The launch collided with a passenger trawler in Dharmaganj ghat area on 5 January morning while crossing the estuary of Dhaleshwari and Buriganga. The trawler sank. Body of nine passengers were recovered in the accident.

The complaint further said that primarily it is being suspected that the accident took place due to negligence of the MV Farhan-6 master, driver and driver of the trawler and not following the rules for avoiding collision.

After receiving the report of the investigation committee formed by the Department of Shipping, a case will be filed regarding the death of the passengers.