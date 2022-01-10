Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 3 more bodies recovered

Bangladesh

UNB 
10 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 02:09 pm

Related News

Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 3 more bodies recovered

UNB 
10 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 02:09 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Divers on Monday recovered the bodies of three passengers, including a child, from the Dhaleshwari River, six days after a trawler capsized in the river off the coast of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased are – Tanim, 8, and Abdullah, 16, and Shamsuddin, 30.

The divers from the local fire service retrieved three bodies from the river near Dharmaganj around 9am, said Deputy Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdullah Al Arefin.

So far, nine bodies were recovered and another passenger is still missing, the official said.

On Sunday, divers recovered the bodies of six people from the river.

Earlier on 5 January, the trawler, with nearly 70 people on board, overturned as Dhaka-bound passenger launch Farhan-6, hit it near Dharmaganj in Fatulla.

While many passengers managed to swim to safety, at least 10 people went missing.

Police detained four people, including the driver and master of MV Farhan-6, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Assistant Director in Narayanganj Babu Lal Baidya said.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Dhaleshwari river / trawler capsize / Accident / BIWTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

3h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

4h | Panorama
The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

17m | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

17h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment