Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 3 more bodies recovered

Divers on Monday recovered the bodies of three passengers, including a child, from the Dhaleshwari River, six days after a trawler capsized in the river off the coast of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased are – Tanim, 8, and Abdullah, 16, and Shamsuddin, 30.

The divers from the local fire service retrieved three bodies from the river near Dharmaganj around 9am, said Deputy Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdullah Al Arefin.

So far, nine bodies were recovered and another passenger is still missing, the official said.

On Sunday, divers recovered the bodies of six people from the river.

Earlier on 5 January, the trawler, with nearly 70 people on board, overturned as Dhaka-bound passenger launch Farhan-6, hit it near Dharmaganj in Fatulla.

While many passengers managed to swim to safety, at least 10 people went missing.

Police detained four people, including the driver and master of MV Farhan-6, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Assistant Director in Narayanganj Babu Lal Baidya said.

