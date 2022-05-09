Dhaka’s rail links with Cumilla restored after 8-hr disruption

Dhaka's train communications with Chattogram and Sylhet has been restored after 8-hour disruption following derailment of three bogies of a Dhaka-bound freight train at Rajapur railway station in Cumilla.

The train communication remained suspended since early Monday.

A container train was going to Dhaka from port city Chattogram and when it reached Rajapur railway station three bogies veered off the tracks at 4am, said Liakat Ali Mazumder, deputy assistant engineer (road) of railway in Cumilla.

Photo:TBS

Following the derailment, Dhaka-bound Upakul Express train got stuck in Laksam Junction and Chattogram Mail train in Shashidal station.

Besides, the schedules of Mahanagar Prabhati, Chattrola Express and Bijoy Express trains were disrupted.

Two relief trains from Akhaura and Laksam reached the spot around 11am and managed to salvage the derailed bogies around 12:10pm.