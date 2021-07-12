Dhaka’s Natun Bazar cattle market wait for customers

The cattle traders of Natun Bazar area in the capital are spending idle time due to lack of adequate buyers ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the largest festivals of the country.

Sellers said they have already brought 300 cattle, most of them are available at Tk70,000 to Tk1 lakh but none have been sold yet.

Few buyers were seen roaming around the market only to check out the prices.

Solayman Hossain, a trader who came with nine cattle, said "We are waiting for customers."

Market's decorator and lighting manager, Mostakim Ahmed, said they have made lighting arrangement in large portion of land and they are also providing decoration according to the demand of cattle owners.

Abu Naim, who came with 30 cattle, said "Normally sales hike three days before the Eid. We will bring 65 cattle this year and the prices will be between Tk8 lakh to Tk3 lakh."

This year cattle prices are high as all other ingredients needed for feeding cattle along with the transportation and workers costs are also very high this time, sellers said.

Ibrahim Mia, who has been selling his cattle in Natun Bazar Haat for the past four years, said "We bought cattle at a much higher price this year for the pandemic." He is seeking Tk2.20 lakh for a cattle weighing 5 mounds.

Solayman Hossain who came with his five years old white cattle from Natore, named it 'Natorer Bonolota Sen' and demanded Tk30 lakh as price. So far this one is the largest cattle of the Natun Bazar Haat.

This year no cattle are available under the price of Tk3 Lakh, Solayman said.

Besides, goats are also available at the market with price between Tk10,000 to Tk40,000.

Although the country is struggling to control the upward trend of covid-19 infections and deaths, most of the sellers were seen not wearing any face masks.

It's difficult to wear a mask all the time during the scorching heat of a sunny day, they said.

Haat authorities said they are monitoring the maintenance of health guidelines at the cattle market.

Haat Committee member Mostafa Kamal said they have made arrangements for hand sanitizers for the customers and also distributing free masks.

"We have asked the sellers to display their cattle keeping distance of at least six feet," he said.

Before the pandemic, around 15,000 cattle were sold from this haat but this year the sale will fall drastically, he apprehended.

The country is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on 21 July, while Dhaka North City Corporation authorities said the cattle market will be operated at specific 10 places following health protocols.