Dhaka's historical sites to be revamped in stages: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said that necessary measures have been taken to carry out conservation work of the historical sites and structures that fall under the purview of Dhaka South.

He said this during an exchange with media after laying the foundation stone for the renovation of Dhaka Gate adjacent to the mausoleum of three leaders in the capital's Shahbag.

"After a long time, Dhaka South City Corporation has started the renovation of a historical structure today. We have also started the restoration work of Lalkuthi," he said while hoping that the corporation will be able to conserve, maintain and manage the heritage sites in gradual steps.

"The restoration plan is aimed at preserving the bits and parts of history so foreign tourists can come and learn about our rich heritage," he added.

Photo: TBS

Calling the preservation of the heritage sites in Dhaka one of his election pledges, Mayor Taposh asserted that the beginning of the conservation works of Dhaka Gate is the reflection of his promise.

"Dhaka Gate - previously known as Ramna Gate – -- was built by a Bengal Subedar named Mir Jumla as the main entrance to Dhaka. To enter the city, people had to pass through this gate guarded by elephants. We have seen the pictorial evidence of this segment of our history. Hence, our plan is to bring back that historical image of the gate," the mayor further added.