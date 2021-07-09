Dhaka's Civil Surgeon asks doctors to refrain from sharing information, patients' photo to media

Dhaka District Civil Surgeon Office has instructed concerned hospital authorities and doctors to refrain from sharing any information, photo or interviews about the diseases and patients in the media amid Covid-19 situation.

A notice on restriction signed by Dhaka Civil Surgeon Moinul Ahsan has been sent to various hospital authorities.

Besides, a request has been made to journalists to refrain from taking patient-related pictures or videos or conducting interviews with hospitals.

Such actions constitute a breach of the patient's privacy, the notice read.

The notice also urged the media personnel to contact the civil surgeon's office for any kind of information.

According to the Civil Surgeon's Office, the directives came from higher authorities.

The ban came amid the deadliest week of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Bangladesh registered over 400 Covid deaths in the last two days.

Dhaka division yesterday saw the highest number of deaths as the country registered a record 11,651 new cases. The number of total Covid-19 fatalities in the country now stands at 15,792 and the case tally has climbed to 9,89,219.