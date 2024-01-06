Dhaka's air quality worst in the world this morning

Bangladesh

UNB
06 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:55 am

Related News

Dhaka's air quality worst in the world this morning

China’s Shanghai and India’s Kolkata and Delhi occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 199, 198 and 189, respectively

UNB
06 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital of Bangladesh, has topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality yet again, with an AQI index of 278 at 9:12 am this morning.

The air was classified as "very unhealthy", according to the air quality and pollution city ranking.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is 'very unhealthy' and 301-400 is considered 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

China's Shanghai and India's Kolkata and Delhi occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 199, 198 and 189, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Top News

Air Pollutuion / Dhaka / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

23m | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

4h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

8m | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

1h | Videos
Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

2h | Videos
ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1d | Videos