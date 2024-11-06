Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 11:17 am

Related News

Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Sarajevo, Bosnia’s Herzegovina occupied the first, second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 1099, 368 and 169 respectively

UNB
06 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 11:17 am
A 2021 study by the Chemistry Department of Dhaka University found that vehicles powered by fossil fuels account for 50% of the contributors to air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: TBS
A 2021 study by the Chemistry Department of Dhaka University found that vehicles powered by fossil fuels account for 50% of the contributors to air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Dhaka's air quality was marked as' unhealthy for sensitive groups' with an AQI score of 119 at 10:20am this morning (6 November).

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered 'moderate', usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi and Sarajevo, Bosnia's Herzegovina occupied the first, second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 1099, 368 and 169 respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

air pollution / health / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

1h | Videos
Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

3h | Videos
US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

4h | Videos
Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

10h | Videos