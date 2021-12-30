Dhaka’s air quality still remains ‘unhealthy’ 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 11:08 am

Related News

Dhaka’s air quality still remains ‘unhealthy’ 

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 11:08 am
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh continues to gasp for fresh air as Dhaka ranks fifth-most polluted city.

Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 183 at 10:59am on Thursday, which is considered "unhealthy."

Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi, Poland's Krakow, and Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar occupied the top four spots with AQI scores of 292, 280, 208 and 189, respectively, in the latest list of world cities with worst air quality.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be "unhealthy" particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be "poor" while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered "hazardous'," posing serious health risks to residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants –Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy during winter and improves during monsoon.

A report by the Department of Environment (DoE) and the World Bank in March 2019 pointed out that the three main sources of air pollution in Dhaka "are brick kilns, fumes from vehicles and dust from construction sites."

With the advent of winter, the city's air quality starts deteriorating sharply due to the massive discharge of pollutant particles from construction works, rundown roads, brick kilns, and other sources.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / air pollution / Enviroment / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

40m | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

1h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

2h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

14h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

14h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

14h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec