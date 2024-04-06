Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy' amid heat wave

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 153 at 9:09 am this morning, Dhaka ranked seventh on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

As the heat wave continues to impact daily life, Dhaka's air quality has been again marked 'unhealthy'.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 153 at 9:09 am this morning, Dhaka ranked seventh on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Thailand's Chiang Mai, India's Delhi and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 256, 210 and 201, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

 

Dhaka / AQI

