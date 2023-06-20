Dhaka's air once again world's most polluted this morning

UNB
20 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:20 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka has once again topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with an AQI of 156 at 9:10am today.

Dhaka's air was classified as 'unhealthy'.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi and Pakistan's Karachi occupied the second, third and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 152, 152 and 121, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

