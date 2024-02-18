Dhaka’s air 'hazardous', worst in the world this morning

Bangladesh

UNB
18 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 01:36 pm

Related News

Dhaka’s air 'hazardous', worst in the world this morning

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon

UNB
18 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 01:36 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka has topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 394 at 9am this morning.

Dhaka's air was classified as 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

India's Delhi, Mumbai and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 237, 233 and 192 respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Top News

Weather / 'hazardous air'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

26m | Videos
Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

2h | Videos
China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

3h | Videos
Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

4h | Videos