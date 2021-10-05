Dhaka worst-affected city in the world by urban heat, says US study

Bangladeshi capital Dhaka is the worst-affected city in the world by deadly urban heat, according to a US study.

The study, titled, "Global urban population exposure to extreme heat", was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) journal.

The study used infrared satellite imagery and maximum daily heat and humidity readings from more than 13,000 cities from 1983 to 2016 to determine the number of people exposed to the days a year that exceeded 30C (86F) on the wet-bulb globe temperature scale, it also took into account the multiplier effect of high humidity in an area. They matched the findings with the cities' populations over the same period, reports the Guardian.

According to the study, between 1983 and 2016, Dhaka's population rose dramatically, the city experienced an increase of 575 million person-days of extreme heat.

Other cities that underwent rapid population growth include Shanghai and Guangzhou in China, Yangon in Myanmar, Bangkok in Thailand and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The report said that exposure to deadly urban heat has tripled since the 1980s, and now affects nearly a quarter of the world's population. Scientists have put the worrying trend down to the combination of rising temperatures and growing numbers of people living in urban areas, and warned of its potentially fatal impact.

"This has broad effects," said Cascade Tuholske, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University's Earth Institute.

"It increases morbidity and mortality. It impacts people's ability to work, and results in lower economic output. It exacerbates pre-existing health conditions," he added.

The study found that the number of person-days - the cumulative population exposed to cumulative heat in a given year for a particular place, soared from 40 billion a year in 1983 to 119 billion in 2016, representing a threefold increase.

In 2016, 1.7 billion people were subjected to extreme heat conditions on multiple days.

Although it varied between cities and regions, scientists attributed two-thirds of the overall rise in exposure to increased urban populations and a third of it to global heating.

Cities that had at least half of their heat exposure caused by global heating include Baghdad in Iraq, Cairo in Egypt and Mumbai in India.

Of the cities studied in the research, 17% experienced an additional month of extreme-heat days during the period, which spanned just over three decades.

"A lot of these cities show the pattern of how human civilization has evolved over the past 15,000 years. The Nile, the Tigris-Euphrates, the Ganges … there is a pattern to the places where we wanted to be. Now, those areas may become uninhabitable. Are people really going to want to live there?" Tuholske said.

Meanwhile in the US about 40 large cities have had rapidly growing exposure to heat, including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin in Texas, Pensacola in Florida, Las Vegas in Nevada, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles in Louisiana and Providence in Rhode Island.

A Brazilian study analysing the impact of forest loss on human health found that by 2100 as many as 12 million Brazilians could be exposed to extreme risk of heat stress as a result of large-scale deforestation of the Amazon and climate change. Meanwhile, a European research has predicted the economic costs of heatwaves could increase by nearly five times by 2060.