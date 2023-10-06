Dhaka to witness more rain this weekend

Dhaka is likely to see more rain this weekend, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

In the 24 hours till 6am today, 65mm rain was recorded in Dhaka.

The highest rainfall in the country was recorded at 378mm in Mymensingh in the last 24 hours.

The Meteorological Office says that rain may abate starting Saturday.

After incessant rain in the capital on Thursday there arose waterlogging in various city roads, leading to heavy traffic congestion. There was also hours of load-shedding at night.