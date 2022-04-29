Dhaka welcomes latest peace move in conflict-torn Yemen

Bangladesh has welcomed the announcement of the former Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to transfer power to the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Rashad al- Alimi to help complete the implementation of the mandated tasks of the transitional period.

Bangladesh also appreciated the development with regard to the delegation of the full powers of the President to the Council in accordance with the constitution, the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Dhaka hoped that the stakeholders will take this opportunity to continue the political process to reach a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict in Yemen.

It also reiterated its commitment to supporting all efforts for the maintenance of peace and stability in Yemen and the region.