Dhaka welcomes ICJ ruling to prevent genocide in Gaza

The foreign minister said Bangladesh had supported the South Africa on its appeal to the ICJ and Dhaka remains stand ready to provide further support to South Africa in its genocide case with ICJ, if required.

A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Bangladesh welcomed the order given by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

"We welcome it. We believe this verdict will help to stop genocide and crimes against humanity," he told the reporters at the State Guest House Padma here.

On Friday, the ICJ has delivered its ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip.

Hasan noted that, in its ruling, the ICJ found that Israel committed acts in Gaza that violate the Genocide Convention.

The foreign minister said he believed that the ICJ ruling would help to halt the genocide and crimes against humanity those have been committed in Palestine.

At least 26,083 people have been killed and 64,487 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October.

The death toll in Israel from the 7 October Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.

