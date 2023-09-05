Dhaka, Washington agree to work together in maritime security matters

The United States on Tuesday (5 September) responded affirmatively to Bangladesh's call for working together in the maritime security matters.

The US side also reiterated its support to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh in enhancing their capacity through various forms of trainings, sharing of information and joint exercises.

The issues were discussed at the 9th Bangladesh-US security dialogue concluded successfully in Dhaka.

They also discussed non-traditional security issues including climate change, energy security and transnational crimes.

Bangladesh reiterated its stated position of "zero-tolerance" against any form of terrorism and emphasized on continued cooperation to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

The dialogue covered various traditional and non-tradition security issues of mutual interest including Indo-Pacific outlook of Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the USA, upcoming national elections, security assistance, defense trade and cooperation, countering terrorism and violent extremism, transnational crimes and broader regional security issues.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in both civil and military security domain.

The meeting noted security cooperation as a key component in bilateral relations.

Bangladesh reiterated that repatriation of Rohingyas is the ultimate solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis and sought greater international support to resolve the issue.

The US side lauded Bangladesh for hosting more than a million Rohingyas and assured to remain beside Bangladesh in extending humanitarian assistance.

Khandker Masudul Alam, director general, North America Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mira Resnick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs of the US State Department led their respective delegation.

Representatives of key government Ministries and agencies of Bangladesh as well as the US Government and the US Embassy participated in the dialogue.

Later on Resnic made a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.