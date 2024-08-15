Dhaka Wasa Md Taqsem A Khan resigns

Taqsem A Khan, the long-serving managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa), has resigned from his position, effective immediately.

"Dhaka Wasa MD sent his resignation letter to the ministry on Wednesday citing physical illness," Dhaka Wasa MD staff officer and Executive Engineer Badrul Alam told TBS.

His resignation comes after he had served as Dhaka Wasa's managing director since 2009, with his term being extended multiple times, including the most recent extension granted just last August for another three years.

However, since the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August, Taqsem has been notably absent from his office.

Efforts to reach Wasa Chairman Professor Sujit Kumar Bala for comments were unsuccessful, as he repeatedly declined calls.

Taqsem's tenure has been marked by controversy, with widespread criticism of Wasa's services under his leadership.

Despite the backlash, Taqsem, who along with his family holds US citizenship, maintained his position until this unexpected resignation.

It is yet unclear if Taqsem remains in the country or has travelled abroad following his resignation.