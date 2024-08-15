Dhaka Wasa Md Taqsem A Khan resigns

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:15 pm

Related News

Dhaka Wasa Md Taqsem A Khan resigns

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:15 pm
Dhaka Wasa Md Taqsem A Khan resigns

Taqsem A Khan, the long-serving managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa), has resigned from his position, effective immediately.

"Dhaka Wasa MD sent his resignation letter to the ministry on Wednesday citing physical illness," Dhaka Wasa MD staff officer and Executive Engineer Badrul Alam told TBS.

His resignation comes after he had served as Dhaka Wasa's managing director since 2009, with his term being extended multiple times, including the most recent extension granted just last August for another three years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, since the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August, Taqsem has been notably absent from his office.

Efforts to reach Wasa Chairman Professor Sujit Kumar Bala for comments were unsuccessful, as he repeatedly declined calls.

Taqsem's tenure has been marked by controversy, with widespread criticism of Wasa's services under his leadership.

Despite the backlash, Taqsem, who along with his family holds US citizenship, maintained his position until this unexpected resignation.

It is yet unclear if Taqsem remains in the country or has travelled abroad following his resignation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

Dhaka Wasa / Taqsem A Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

20h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Now | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

39m | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

54m | Videos
Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

16h | Videos