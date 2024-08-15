Dhaka Wasa finally breaks free of Taqsem’s 15-year grip

After nearly 15 years, the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority has finally removed Taqsem A Khan, its longest-serving and most controversial managing director. His tenure might have persisted longer if not for the massive student movement that resulted in the ousting of the Awami League government.

Engineer AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director (O&M) of Dhaka Wasa, has taken on the MD role after the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) cancelled Taqsem's contractual appointment today.

Taqsem, however, claimed that he resigned from his position, effective immediately, on Wednesday, citing illness.

Taqsem last visited the office in person on 31 July. Since then, Wasa officials said he has been conducting virtual meetings and assigning tasks and roles to officials loyal to him. Some also claimed he continued to intimidate employees until Wednesday.

On 14 October 2023, he was appointed for a seventh term, beginning a new three-year tenure. He initially took on the role on 14 October 2009, shortly after the Awami League government assumed power.

He started his role with a salary of Tk 1,25,000 and was earning Tk 6,25,000 plus additional fringe benefits at the time of his termination.

Taqsem has long faced various allegations of corruption and irregularities. During his long tenure, Wasa's water price increased 16 times, rising from Tk5.75 per unit (1000 litres) in 2009 to Tk16.70 now.

Local Government Adviser of the interim government, AF Hassan Ariff, said yesterday that the allegations of corruption and irregularities against Taqsem will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

Wasa facing Tk25,000cr debt

Taqsem A Khan has been accused of plunging Dhaka Wasa into a state of corruption and mismanagement over his 15-year tenure.

Allegations suggest he pursued numerous development projects for personal gain, contributing to the agency's mounting foreign debt, which now stands at approximately Tk25,000 crore.

During his tenure, Wasa undertook 10 major development projects, including the excavation of Dhaka's canals, the Padma (Jashaldia) water treatment plant, the Dasherkandi sewage treatment plant, and deep tube well installations. Some of these projects have been completed, while others remain ongoing.

Reports indicate that wielding significant power, he often bypassed the board's decisions, which led to conflicts with the Wasa board chairman.

Golam Mostafa, the former chairman, resigned last year after lodging complaints with the ministry about irregularities, waste, and corruption.

ACC investigation against Wasa corruption

In July 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigated Dhaka Wasa MD Taqsem A Khan and the agency. Later it submitted a report to the LGRD Ministry under which Wasa is operated. The report highlighted corruption across various projects under Taqsem's leadership.

Despite the ACC's findings, no action was taken against Taqsem, and his tenure was extended twice more. His initial appointment in 2009 was also controversial, with questions raised about why he was chosen as MD despite holding a US passport.

The ACC report cited delays and cost overruns in project completion, attributing them to various excuses made by Taqsem to extend the implementation period.

Additionally, the report pointed out a systemic culture of bribery, syndicates, and political connections influencing the selection of consultants and contractors for foreign-aided projects.

The ACC also noted that Wasa's continued reliance on manual methods for installing privately owned deep tube wells, meter reading, and revenue collection enabled a syndicate of officials in the engineering and revenue branches to engage in practices that led to government revenue evasion.