Dhaka Wasa can't hike water tariff without formulating policy: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:58 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Dhaka Water Supply And Sewerage Authority (Wasa) will not be allowed to further hike water tariffs without formulating a proper pricing policy.

Justice Mujibur Rahman Miah passed the order on Thursday (16 March) after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard last year.

However, this order will not be applicable to previous water price hikes.

Besides, the court also declared the move awarding performance bonuses to Dhaka Wasa employees illegal.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Jyotirmoy Barua, the lawyer representing the writ petitioner, said, "Fixing water prices without formulating a policy is against sections 21 and 22 of the Wasa Act 1996.

"Also, Wasa is a statutory body, not a company and this is why Wasa employees are employees of the state. They are to receive salaries and allowances as per the national pay scale."

"Therefore, Wasa employees cannot get any performance bonus or award for reaching pre-established goals and benchmarks," the lawyer added.

