Dhaka warned Myanmar military, Arakan army for firing into Bangladesh: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
20 June, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:14 pm

A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has conveyed its concern to the Myanmar military and Arakan army with a strong note that there will be retaliation if they fire into the country's territory further, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (20 June).

"Otherwise, we will respond to their firing. If we are attacked, we will respond to that attack," he told reporters replying to a query at his secretariat office. 

Kamal said, "Myanmar has some internal crises and the country has different ethnic groups. There are conflicts among them…So far we heard that the Arakan army has grabbed many areas of the Arakan state. For this, many members of the Border Guard of Police [BGP] of Myanmar have fled and came to Bangladesh."

"Occasionally, by mistake, they [Myanmar military or Arakan army] have opened fire on our Border Guard Bangladesh [BGB]. We have conveyed our concern to them. They said if we clearly display the Bangladeshi flag on our vessels, no one will fire at them," he said.

The home minister said due to poor navigability at certain points of the Naf River, reaching Saint Martin's Island from Teknaf has become a challenge by boats.

It forces Bangladeshi boats to navigate those parts through Myanmar waters, leading to incidents where the Myanmar military or the Arakan army opens fire, he said.

Kamal said the situation has improved recently.

The home minister said, "Currently, they are not shooting at boats on Bangladeshi waters. The two ships [positioned on the Naf River] on the Myanmar side have been withdrawn.

"We hope that there will be no further gunfire incidents. Nonetheless, those who cross the area are taking necessary precautions," the home minister added.

