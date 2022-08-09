Dhaka warehouse blast: Death toll rises to 5

The death toll from the Rajabari scrap godown explosion rose to five, with another injured succumbing at a city hospital in the small hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 30.

Al Amin, who sustained 75% burn injuries, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 2:30am, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

Earlier on Monday, around 1:30am, Mizan, who suffered 95% burns, succumbed to his injuries, Bacchu Mia said.

On Sunday, three injured – Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60 – died at the same hospital.

Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred around 11:45am on Saturday in the godown, said officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, Mehedi Hasan.

The other injured – Masum, 35, Shafiqul and Md Shahin, 25 – are undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries.

Among them, Masum sustained 95% burn injuries, Shafiqul 80% and Shahin 35%, said the hospital's resident surgeon, Dr SM Ayub Hossain.

