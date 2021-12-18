Dhaka turns red and green as thousands attend victory procession

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Dhaka turns red and green as thousands attend victory procession

Apart from the Dhaka’s event, rallies were brought out in different districts across the country on the day, in which thousands of activists and leaders of the Awami League participated

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka on Saturday turned red and green as thousands of people attended the victory procession "Bijoy Shovajatra," organised by the ruling Bangladesh Awami League, to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The procession started from the premises of Suhrawardy Uddyan, the historic place where the oppressor Pakistani military surrendered to the freedom fighters 50 years ago, at around 3pm and moved through National Press Club, Shahbag, Elephant Road, Mirpur Road, and ended at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi-32.

All the units of the Awami League and its allies from the capital city and nearby districts and people from all walks of life took part in the procession, wearing red and green dresses.

With the rhythm of patriotic songs, and music they joined the event. Some came to the procession with freedom fighters' looks, some riding on elephants and horses. Smiles, enthusiasm, and vigour were seen on their faces.

The procession stepped forward with the "Joi Bangla, Joi Bangabandhu" slogan.

Apart from Dhaka's event, rallies were brought out in different districts across the country on the day, in which thousands of activists and leaders of the Awami League participated with outbreaking emotion and courage.

The participants in Dhaka's rally were seen holding the national flag, portraits of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina, different banners and placards. They also carried paintings of boats, tanks used in the Liberation War, and musical instruments. The placards also showed different development projects being implemented by the incumbent government.

Due to the people gathering and the large rally, several roads have been closed and the vehicles had to use alternate routes.

AL Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson and coordinator Amir Hossain Amu chaired the rally.

AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Advocate Afjal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Dhaka city north AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka city south AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir and Joint General Secretary Morshed Kamal also spoke, among others.

In the inaugural ceremony, Amir Hossain Amu said, "The victory that we achieved under the leadership of Bangabandhu was planned to be destroyed by an unscrupulous group. But they cannot hinder us. We are now celebrating the golden jubilee of the victory under Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina's leadership."

Mentioning the conspiracy against the country, he urged all to remain united to build Sonar Bangla dreamt by Bangabandhu.

After the rally, the Bangladesh Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader thanked all the activists and leaders of his party and people who attended the events and made these a success. He also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for cooperating with them.

Quader, in a press statement, said the capital turned into a city of the rally in the afternoon with dozens of thousands of people's participation.

"The spontaneous participation of the people in the rally expressed undoubted support to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and strong promise to tackle any conspiracy in future," he added.

On traffic congestion due to the rally, the minister expressed grief on behalf of the party.

The general secretary urged all to continue to support the Awami League like the previous days. 

Top News

Dhaka / Bangladesh Victory day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

9h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

10h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

10h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec