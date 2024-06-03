Dhaka trying to extend Malaysian deadline of receiving workers: FM

Migration

BSS
03 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

Dhaka trying to extend Malaysian deadline of receiving workers: FM

Hasan said stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for the crisis

BSS
03 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

Dhaka is trying to extend the Malaysian government's deadline to receive Bangladeshi manpower that ended on 31 May as a large number of intending workers failed to reach Kuala Lumpur within the timeframe, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (3 June).  

"We are trying … discussion is going on so that Malaysia extends the deadline for recruiting foreign workers," he told reporters while replying to a question at the foreign ministry.

In March, Malaysia announced 31 May as the deadline to bring in foreign workers from 14 countries, including Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign minister said he has already talked with the state minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury regarding the matter.

Hasan said stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for the crisis.

Meanwhile, State Minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman told media that they were working to reopen the Malaysian labour market and would sit with the Malaysian High Commissioner in Dhaka on 5 June to decide their next course of action. 

Despite getting clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) a total of 16,970 migrant workers could not reach Malaysia before 31 May.

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Malaysia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

12h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

9h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Now | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

2h | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

2h | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

1h | Videos