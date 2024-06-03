Dhaka trying to extend Malaysian deadline of receiving workers: FM

Dhaka is trying to extend the Malaysian government's deadline to receive Bangladeshi manpower that ended on 31 May as a large number of intending workers failed to reach Kuala Lumpur within the timeframe, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (3 June).

"We are trying … discussion is going on so that Malaysia extends the deadline for recruiting foreign workers," he told reporters while replying to a question at the foreign ministry.

In March, Malaysia announced 31 May as the deadline to bring in foreign workers from 14 countries, including Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said he has already talked with the state minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury regarding the matter.

Hasan said stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for the crisis.

Meanwhile, State Minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman told media that they were working to reopen the Malaysian labour market and would sit with the Malaysian High Commissioner in Dhaka on 5 June to decide their next course of action.

Despite getting clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) a total of 16,970 migrant workers could not reach Malaysia before 31 May.