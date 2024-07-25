Dhaka traffic woes grow as expressway, metro rail, roads closed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 02:27 pm

Related News

Dhaka traffic woes grow as expressway, metro rail, roads closed

Lack of public transportation continues to hinder city dwellers as offices reopen for second day.

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 02:27 pm
Vehicles stand still on Badda-Rampura road on 21 May 2024. File Photo: TBS
Vehicles stand still on Badda-Rampura road on 21 May 2024. File Photo: TBS

Traffic in Dhaka is still affected by road closures and the lack of public transportation.

Despite moderate traffic in general, commuters are still having difficulty getting to their jobs, with the closure of the metro rail and elevated expressway today (25 July).

The metro rail and the elevated expressway have been shut down due to the damage caused during the recent clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies over the last few days. As a result, pressures on city streets have increased, causing intense traffic congestion on major roads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Major roads such as Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, Love Road and others suffered heavy traffic, however only a few buses were seen, all full as people struggled to reach their destination.

"The traffic pressure is even higher than yesterday as more companies, firms and organisations have opened up after the internet connections were restored," said Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ariful Islam Rony.

"A few roads around the Ganabhaban are still blocked, which caused traffic to spill into the alleys and caused huge sufferings for office goers. A distance that would take half an hour is taking double the time due to the long detours and unmoving traffic," said Sumaiya Jahan, a commuter traveling from Mohammadpur to her office in Eskaton.

Asif Rahman, a journalist at a newspaper, said, "I usually start off for work around 7:30am. Today, I left the house an hour earlier thinking there would be traffic on my way to the office. Still, I am almost 30 minutes late. I'm still stuck on the road and don't know when I'll be able to reach office."

Top News

Bangladesh / Traffic / roads

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos