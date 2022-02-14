Dhaka Traffic Police showers commuters with love on Valentine’s Day

Photo: TBS

"It was quite unusual and unexpected that we were greeted by the traffic police with flowers while passing through Demra today," shared Jobayer Tansim Ahmed, a passenger commuting by car in the city, today.

"Not only me, but the traffic police in the Demra area also addressed other people passing through. All the drivers and vehicle owners were carrying valid licenses and clear documents. They also obeyed the traffic rules," Jobayer Tansim told The Business Standard.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police of the Traffic Demra Zone have been greeting pedestrians and drivers with flowers, on the occasion of Valentine's Day and Pohela Falgun, for maintaining safe movement on the road and driving in compliance with the law.

Photo: TBS

From the early hours of Valentine's Day, pedestrians and drivers were being given flowers in the area of ​​Eaglebox, Matuail and Demra Staff Quarters of Traffic Demra Zone.

The Traffic Demra Zone has been extending best wishes all day to drivers, helpers, pedestrians as well as representatives of various transports including motorcycles, private cars and microbuses for complying with the traffic laws around the area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Demra Zone) told The Business Standard that all those commuting around the area were greeted with flowers.

Iimran Hossain Mollah also urged everyone to continue to maintain road safety during movement.