Dhaka trade fair to continue in line with safety guidelines: Commerce ministry

The Ministry of Commerce has decided to continue with the activities of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) in compliance with the Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, according to media reports.

The decision came just a day after a set of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, effective from 13 January, was announced by the Cabinet Division.

"In light of the restrictions, we have seen that there is no issue to continue with the fair," Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary (Exports) Hafizur Rahman told Jagonews24.com.

"However, we will enforce strict monitoring to ensure health safety at the open areas of the fair," he added.

The 26th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) kicked off on 1 January after a one-year gap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair, organised by the Commerce Ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), is being held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal instead of its traditional venue at Agargaon of the capital.

This year a total of 225 stalls, including 23 pavilions, 27 mini pavilions, 160 stalls and 15 food stalls, have been leased out to various local and international organisations.