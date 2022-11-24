Dhaka, Tokyo ties to be deepened through PM's visit: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Japan is ready to receive a Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further deepen the relations between the two countries.

"Bangladesh-Japan relations are very deep. It will further be deepened through the visit," he told reporters on Wednesday evening.

Momen said Japan is keen to elevate the comprehensive relations to a strategic one. "We like each other."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on November 29.

Responding to a question on Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki's recent polls-related comments, Momen said certainly someone briefed him this way as he said he heard this.

He (ambassador) said this in a simple and plain way, Momen said. "He is a good friend of Bangladesh."