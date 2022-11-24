Dhaka, Tokyo ties to be deepened through PM's visit: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:46 am

Related News

Dhaka, Tokyo ties to be deepened through PM's visit: FM

UNB
24 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:46 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Japan is ready to receive a Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further deepen the relations between the two countries.

"Bangladesh-Japan relations are very deep. It will further be deepened through the visit," he told reporters on Wednesday evening.

Momen said Japan is keen to elevate the comprehensive relations to a strategic one. "We like each other."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on November 29.

In a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan's three cabinet members will leave in less than a month.

Responding to a question on Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki's recent polls-related comments, Momen said certainly someone briefed him this way as he said he heard this.

He (ambassador) said this in a simple and plain way, Momen said. "He is a good friend of Bangladesh."

Top News

Bangladesh-Japan / Bangladesh-Japan Relations / AK Abdul Momen / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

26m | Panorama
A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

19h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

21h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

11h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

11h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

12h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka