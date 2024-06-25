Dhaka-Thimphu to enhance environmental, energy cooperation: Saber

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:55 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Bangladesh and Bhutan will strengthen cooperation on environment and energy, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (25 June).

"Our bilateral cooperation can serve as a model for regional and global partnerships. By enhancing collaboration, we can overcome obstacles and create a brighter and greener tomorrow for our nations and the world as well," he said. 

The environment minister made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with Bhutan Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Gem Tshering at his office in Thimphu, Bhutan, reads a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, he said this is the time to take decisive actions that will safeguard natural resources of both countries for future generations.

As the outgoing chairman of the South Asia Cooperative Environment Program (SACEP), Saber Chowdhury congratulated SACEP's new chairman Gem Tshering, the energy and natural resources minister of Bhutan. 

He also invited Gem Tshering to join a tri-party meeting of environment ministers of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to be held in Dhaka in July next.

Expressing gratitude to Saber Chowdhury for his visit to Bhutan, Tshering said Bhutan is committed to pursuing sustainable development.

"The meeting marked a step forward in our joint efforts to foster environmental stewardship and energy cooperation," he said.

During the meeting, they underscored the shared commitment of both nations to addressing the pressing environmental challenges, enhancing sustainable energy practices, and mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change. 

Both the ministers engaged in productive discussions focusing on mutual cooperation in forest conservation, renewable energy development and implementation of climate-resilient strategies.

Earlier in the day, Minister Saber Chowdhury held a meeting with Bhutan Minister for Industry, Commerce, Employment and Tourism Namgyal Dorji at his office. 

Royal Civil Service Commissioner Tashi Pem also met Saber Chowdhury at Le Meridien Thimphu.



