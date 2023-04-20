Dhaka temperature falls to 37 degrees Celsius

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Dhaka temperature falls to 37 degrees Celsius

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 10:28 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The temperature in Dhaka dropped by three degrees to 37 degrees Celsius  on Thursday, after – what felt like – a never-ending period of heat wave stricken days measuring over 40 degrees. 

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has also forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hail at isolated places in 24 hours from 6pm on Thursday (20 April).

While city dwellers may get some relief, there is still an intense heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Jessore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts.

Also, a mild to moderate heat wave was reported in Dhaka, the rest of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Bhola districts. 

The heatwave may continue, the met office added.

Chuadanga experienced the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the met office.

Top News

Temperature / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

14h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

12h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

3h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

2h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

8h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka