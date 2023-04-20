Dhaka temperature falls to 37 degrees Celsius

The temperature in Dhaka dropped by three degrees to 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, after – what felt like – a never-ending period of heat wave stricken days measuring over 40 degrees.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has also forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hail at isolated places in 24 hours from 6pm on Thursday (20 April).

While city dwellers may get some relief, there is still an intense heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Jessore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts.

Also, a mild to moderate heat wave was reported in Dhaka, the rest of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Bhola districts.

The heatwave may continue, the met office added.

Chuadanga experienced the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the met office.