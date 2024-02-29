Dhaka-Tangail rail communication snapped as commuter train breaks down

All train services between Dhaka and Tangail were suspended after the engine of a commuter train broke down on the rail tracks in Basail Upazila of Tangail on Thursday.

This incident happened Thursday morning in the Sonalia village of the upazila.

Ali Akbar, the in-charge of Tangail's Gharinda Railway Police, confirmed the matter.

The train left Gharinda Railway Station for Dhaka at 7:08 am. When it reached Sonalia village, the engine failed. As a result, all types of train services to Dhaka were stopped on this railway line.

Currently, the engine of the train is being repaired, he added.