Dhaka takes on jam-packed look again as holidaymakers return to city

The capital has been plagued by traffic congestions from morning today as city dwellers returned to the city with the end of all vacations.

Offices resumed on Monday (24 April) after the Eid-ul-Fitr on 22 April but schools and shopping malls took another few days to fully open.

Also, the May Day brought in the prospect of a long weekend as 1 May was on Monday.

Considering all facts, the city roads have been less congested than usual. However, traffic has started to return to normal from Tuesday.

Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Shahbagh traffic zone told TBS, "Most of the people are back in the capital after Eid and 1 May holiday. Today is the first working day after the vacation so Dhaka roads are having immensely more traffic than the previous week," he added.