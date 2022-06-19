Dhaka-Sylhet rail connectivity resumes after flood water level drops

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 02:08 pm

Picture: Collected from social media.
The rail connectivity with Sylhet resumed on Sunday (19 June) after the flood water level dropped. 

"Dhaka-Sylhet rail communication resumed as flood waters receded from the railway station," Sylhet Railway Station Manager Nurul Islam told the media. 

 

Train services between Dhaka and Sylhet were suspended on Saturday (18 June) as most of the lines there went under flood water.

Heavy rain and an onrush of water from upstream in India's northeast caused a flood in Sylhet.

On Friday, flight operations at Sylhet Osmani International Airport were suspended for three days after floodwater reached the runway.

More than 40 lakh people in Sunamganj and Sylhet have been marooned due to heavy showers and continuous onrush of water from upstream areas in India.

Almost 90% of Sylhet division is now under flood water, informed its Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain to The Business Standard.

He said that power supply disruptions coupled with the unavailability of mobile phone networks have added to the woes of the already suffering.

He noted that the local administration, overcoming all obstacles posed by the flood, is doing its best to rescue the flood-affected people and ensure their safety.

Several units of the Bangladesh Army started rescue operations in flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj districts on Friday afternoon

Bangladesh Navy joined the rescue efforts on Saturday.

