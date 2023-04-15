Dhaka South urges people not to spread rumours on New Super Market fire

The Dhaka South City Corporation has urged people to refrain from spreading rumours regarding the fire at New Super Market in the capital.

A vested quarter is trying to link the corporation's initiative to demolish the foot over-bridge connected to the New Market with the fire at New Super Market, reads a statement issued by Dhaka South on Saturday (15 April) afternoon.

Ruling out any connection, Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the repeated occurrences of fires have caused concern about the possibility of sabotage being behind these incidents.

"We urged all concerned organisations including intelligence agencies to seriously investigate whether it is sabotage," said the mayor at a press briefing on Saturday.

He also requested the media to play a responsible role in preventing rumours and misinformation.

According to the Dhaka South City Corporation, the foot over-bridge connected to Dhaka New Market was declared unsafe last year. A sign was put up declaring the bridge risky and the bridge was closed.

But people later removed the barrier and started using it defying risk. In this situation, following the official process, on 12 April, a contractor was appointed to disconnect the market from the bridge.

As a result, the 2nd floor of the market was disconnected from the bridge last night (15 April) from 2am to 5.15am and the corporation ended its operations for today.

Meanwhile, the fire broke out at 5.50am in the New Super Market. So there is no apparent or invisible connection between the foot over-bridge operation which was completed more than half an hour before the fire started, the city corporation added.