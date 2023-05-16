Dhaka South successful in controlling dengue outbreaks: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:32 pm

Related News

Dhaka South successful in controlling dengue outbreaks: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 04:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the corporation has been able to provide relief to the city dwellers through its dengue control programme in the last three years.

"Dengue outbreak is one of the obstacles in building a better Dhaka. We have made radical changes to our mosquito control programme to address it," said the mayor at a press conference in the capital's Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (16 May).

However, according to the Department of Health, 281 people died of dengue last year, the highest number of dengue deaths in a single year.

According to the official reports, a total of 1,261 patients were admitted to hospital with dengue infection between 1 January and 15 May this year. After treatment, 1,156 people returned home with a discharge certificate from the hospital.

Besides, 12 people died of dengue in the country this year and most of them are from Dhaka.

Mayor Taposh said, "Previously, mosquito control operations were limited to 57 wards, with an average of merely four workers assigned to each ward, and just one supervisor overseeing four or five wards.

"After taking office, we have strengthened mosquito control activities by appointing 13 workers and one dedicated mosquito supervisor in each ward. Additionally, we have acquired 375 new fogger machines, 400 new hand-operated machines, and 25 new wheelbarrow machines over the past three years to enhance our mosquito control operations."

He also said mosquito control activities are being supervised at the field level and special operations are being conducted to eliminate breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.

Top News

DSCC Mayor Taposh / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

6h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

7h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

3h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

21h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

1d | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman