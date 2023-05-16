Dhaka South successful in controlling dengue outbreaks: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the corporation has been able to provide relief to the city dwellers through its dengue control programme in the last three years.

"Dengue outbreak is one of the obstacles in building a better Dhaka. We have made radical changes to our mosquito control programme to address it," said the mayor at a press conference in the capital's Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (16 May).

However, according to the Department of Health, 281 people died of dengue last year, the highest number of dengue deaths in a single year.

According to the official reports, a total of 1,261 patients were admitted to hospital with dengue infection between 1 January and 15 May this year. After treatment, 1,156 people returned home with a discharge certificate from the hospital.

Besides, 12 people died of dengue in the country this year and most of them are from Dhaka.

Mayor Taposh said, "Previously, mosquito control operations were limited to 57 wards, with an average of merely four workers assigned to each ward, and just one supervisor overseeing four or five wards.

"After taking office, we have strengthened mosquito control activities by appointing 13 workers and one dedicated mosquito supervisor in each ward. Additionally, we have acquired 375 new fogger machines, 400 new hand-operated machines, and 25 new wheelbarrow machines over the past three years to enhance our mosquito control operations."

He also said mosquito control activities are being supervised at the field level and special operations are being conducted to eliminate breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.