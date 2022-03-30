Dhaka South reclaims Maisha canal’s land after eight decade

The Dhaka South City Corporation has conducted eviction drives to free the illegally occupied lands in Sutrapur, Fakirapul and Kamalpur areas of the capital city.



A mobile court, in the day-long drive on Wednesday, evicted 10 illegal establishments to free the lands of Maisha canal which was occupied by encroachers for eight decades.

The structures were illegally built there decades ago by grabbing the lands and rubbing out the canal.



Dhaka South's Executive Magistrates Md Muniruzzaman and Abdus Samad Sikder led the second day's drive to free Maisha canal from illegal occupation.



Executive Magistrate Afifa Khan led the drive in Kamalapur to Fakirapul area and evicted 18 illegal structures, including an office of a political party illegally built in the area.



Regarding reclamation of Maisha canal, Dhaka South's Property Officer and also Executive Magistrate Md Muniruzzaman said the place in Sutrapur where the drive has been carried out for the last two days is known as Maisha Canal. The lands remained recorded in the name of the city corporation as a canal to drain out used water.



"The public property which was occupied for the last eight decades is now being reclaimed through the drive. We are started evicting 13 three-storey buildings and 20 one-storey semi-pucca buildings from the area. In the last two days, we demolished 10 of the illegal structures."



The drive will continue till Thursday to protect the people's interests and to restore the drainage facilities by freeing the lands from occupation, he added.



Dhaka South's ward councilor and panel mayor Md Shahid Ullah Minu, Dhaka South Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin, Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque and Zone-5 Zonal Executive Officer Md Shahkawat Hossain Sarker supervised the overall activities.