Dhaka South playgrounds to remain open at all times: DSCC Mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:28 pm

Dhaka South playgrounds to remain open at all times: DSCC Mayor

The fields are to remain open for the children so that they can come and play there anytime, says Taposh

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:28 pm
Dhaka South playgrounds to remain open at all times: DSCC Mayor

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said the corporation has been instructed to keep the playgrounds within its area open at all times.

"We want the fields to remain open for the children so that they can come and play there anytime – be it morning, afternoon, or evening. That's how I instructed the city corporation," he told reporters after visiting the city's Shamsabad ground Wednesday (9 March) noon as part of a weekly regular inspection.

He expressed hope saying the development work of the Shamsabad field will be completed by June this year.

In response to a question about mosquitoes at that time, Mayor Taposh said, "If you compare it with last year, the overall picture will be very clear. At a time like this in March last year, I said that the mosquitoes would come under control after 14th."

Earlier, Taposh visited the canal adjacent to the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Ward-65 and Wonderland Park adjacent to Sayedabad rail crossing.

Among others, Farid Ahmad, chief executive officer of the corporation; Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, chief waste management officer; Saleh Ahmed, chief engineer; Ariful Haque, chief revenue officer; Ward Councillors Md Abdul Mannan, Abul Kalam Azad, Samsuddin Bhuiyan, Nilufa Yasmin Lucky; Kazi Md Borhan Uddin, supervising engineer; Munshi Abul Hashem and others were present.

 

DSCC / Dhaka South City corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh / Playgrounds

