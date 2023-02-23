Dhaka South to make public places tobacco-free

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) would take initiative to make all the public places, including playgrounds, parks, bus terminals, under its jurisdiction tobacco-free as per the law.

"All the open squares, especially playgrounds, parks, bus terminals under DSCC will be made tobacco-free. Appropriate measures will be taken under the existing legal framework if necessary," DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas said during a meeting with the leaders of some private organisations, including anti-drug organisation Pratyasha, at Nagar Bhawan on Thursday.

When the organisations involved in the tobacco-free movement proposed to make the trade license mandatory for the sellers of tobacco products, the mayor said that a guideline has been published by the local government division to implement the tobacco control activities.

"In light of those guidelines and under the legal framework, we will take steps to bring them under trade permits. Through the initiative, tobacco consumption is expected to decrease and it will be possible to control the sellers of tobacco products," the mayor added.