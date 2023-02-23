Dhaka South to make public places tobacco-free

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Dhaka South to make public places tobacco-free

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:38 pm
Dhaka South to make public places tobacco-free

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) would take initiative to make all the public places, including playgrounds, parks, bus terminals, under its jurisdiction tobacco-free as per the law.

"All the open squares, especially playgrounds, parks, bus terminals under DSCC will be made tobacco-free. Appropriate measures will be taken under the existing legal framework if necessary," DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas said during a meeting with the leaders of some private organisations, including anti-drug organisation Pratyasha, at Nagar Bhawan on Thursday.

When the organisations involved in the tobacco-free movement proposed to make the trade license mandatory for the sellers of tobacco products, the mayor said that a guideline has been published by the local government division to implement the tobacco control activities. 

"In light of those guidelines and under the legal framework, we will take steps to bring them under trade permits. Through the initiative, tobacco consumption is expected to decrease and it will be possible to control the sellers of tobacco products," the mayor added.

Top News

Tobacco / DSCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

9h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

9h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

10h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

34m | TBS Stories
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

9h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

21h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business